Cyber attack: Situation at hospitals 'only going to get worse', consultant in north-west warns

The situation at hospitals due to the cyber attack on the HSE IT system is only going to get worse, a hospital consultant in the north-west has warned.

Dr Fergal Hickey, a consultant in emergency medicine at Sligo University Hospital, said the situation at the hospital mirrors the situation at hospitals around the country.

Hospitals that use exclusively HSE IT systems have had all their systems shut down, he said.

Emergency departments are open but there are delays and people with less serious conditions should consider contacting their GP before attending an emergency department, he told RTÉ.

“The system is clogged up,” he said, and there are delays due to people not attending emergency departments over the weekend because of the impact of the cyber attack.

“At the moment, we are crowded. At the moment, we are slowed down quite significantly. So this is only going to get worse over time.

“We do need help in helping patients,” he said.

He said it would be “hugely helpful” if patients attending hospitals can bring documentation related to their care that will contain their medical record number or chart number. Lists of medication, discharge summaries or letters from a GP or consultant that will detail their medical history would also be helpful.

The HSE has warned that the disruption to services at Letterkenny and Sligo university hospitals caused by the ransomware attack last Friday is expected to continue for the rest of the week.

All outpatient clinics, diagnostics including X-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments, cardiac investigations have been cancelled at both hospitals

Also, endoscopy services and all elective inpatient and day case procedures have been cancelled. A small number of procedures may go ahead and patients involved will be contacted directly.

Maternity services and dialysis treatment are not affected and patients should attend chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

Emergency departments

The HSE said patients can expect significant delays at emergency departments. Patients are advised to bring their patient number or hospital number when attend the hospital or any letter they have received from the hospital, as this will contain information that will make it easier to find medical records.

Patients are asked to contact their GP or GP out of hours service if their health problem is not urgent.