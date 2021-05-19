Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

New Letterkenny clinic could slash surgical waiting lists

Kingsbridge Healthcare Group open new medical and diagnostic consulting centre

Kingsbridge, Letterkenny

Tara Hughes, Clinic Manager from Donegal at Kingsbridge’s new Outpatient Centre in Letterkenny is pictured with CEO Mark Regan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Surgical waiting lists could be eliminated for thousands of Donegal residents with the opening of a new medical and diagnostic consulting centre in Letterkenny providing access to more than 200 consultants.

The opening of the new clinic is hoped could provide a pathway to surgery at Kingsbridge Private Hospitals in Sligo or Belfast.

The new outpatient clinic in Letterkenny town centre is part of the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, one of Ireland’s premier providers of private healthcare and will now offer essential first consultant appointments in Urology, Gynaecology, Rheumatology, and other surgeries as well as audiology and physiotherapy services.

The new clinic also features a NI Planned Healthcare Scheme Information Hub, where a local dedicated co-ordinator will provide information on how ROI patients can avail of the cross-border scheme and receive immediate treatment in their 5-Star hospital facility in Belfast.

Mark Regan, CEO of Kingsbridge Private Hospitals, says that for too long the North West of Ireland has suffered from limited resources causing unacceptable delays in medical treatment.

“As the only healthcare group on the island with private hospitals in both the north and south, we are delighted to be expanding our services with an Outpatient Clinic and Information centre in the heart of Letterkenny. 

“Our ambition is to provide the region with an outstanding healthcare hub which will enable patients to access immediate medical expertise for a wide range of issues. 

"Whether it is in Sligo through existing health insurance or Belfast as part of the new cross border scheme, we will ensure patient wait times are in weeks and months not years.”

Kingsbridge Private Hospitals have experienced an unprecedented surge in enquiries recently, most of them relating to hip and knee procedures and cataract treatment.

“Due to the disruption in hospital services, and with waiting lists already extremely over-stretched, people are choosing to use the money they have saved during lockdown on elective procedures.

“As the threat of Covid-19 is still ongoing we must all be mindful of restrictions, however those who require medical attention can now access appointments via a referral from their GPs or through our local co-ordinator who is based in our new clinic,” says Mark.

Just contact the clinic at Scally Place on Justice Walsh Road, Letterkenny and get all the advice you need and telephone Tara Hughes directly on 074 976 0000 or find out more at Kingsbridge Outpatients Clinic Letterkenny.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie