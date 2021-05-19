New Letterkenny clinic could slash surgical waiting lists

Surgical waiting lists could be eliminated for thousands of Donegal residents with the opening of a new medical and diagnostic consulting centre in Letterkenny providing access to more than 200 consultants.

The opening of the new clinic is hoped could provide a pathway to surgery at Kingsbridge Private Hospitals in Sligo or Belfast.

The new outpatient clinic in Letterkenny town centre is part of the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, one of Ireland’s premier providers of private healthcare and will now offer essential first consultant appointments in Urology, Gynaecology, Rheumatology, and other surgeries as well as audiology and physiotherapy services.

The new clinic also features a NI Planned Healthcare Scheme Information Hub, where a local dedicated co-ordinator will provide information on how ROI patients can avail of the cross-border scheme and receive immediate treatment in their 5-Star hospital facility in Belfast.

Mark Regan, CEO of Kingsbridge Private Hospitals, says that for too long the North West of Ireland has suffered from limited resources causing unacceptable delays in medical treatment.

“As the only healthcare group on the island with private hospitals in both the north and south, we are delighted to be expanding our services with an Outpatient Clinic and Information centre in the heart of Letterkenny.

“Our ambition is to provide the region with an outstanding healthcare hub which will enable patients to access immediate medical expertise for a wide range of issues.

"Whether it is in Sligo through existing health insurance or Belfast as part of the new cross border scheme, we will ensure patient wait times are in weeks and months not years.”

Kingsbridge Private Hospitals have experienced an unprecedented surge in enquiries recently, most of them relating to hip and knee procedures and cataract treatment.

“Due to the disruption in hospital services, and with waiting lists already extremely over-stretched, people are choosing to use the money they have saved during lockdown on elective procedures.

“As the threat of Covid-19 is still ongoing we must all be mindful of restrictions, however those who require medical attention can now access appointments via a referral from their GPs or through our local co-ordinator who is based in our new clinic,” says Mark.

Just contact the clinic at Scally Place on Justice Walsh Road, Letterkenny and get all the advice you need and telephone Tara Hughes directly on 074 976 0000 or find out more at Kingsbridge Outpatients Clinic Letterkenny.