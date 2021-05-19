Major blow for cancer screening in Donegal as cyber attack leads to cancellation of appointments

The Cervical Check programme in Donegal has fallen victim to the major cyber attack on the HSE.

A spokesperson for Donegal Women's Centre said: "We have been informed that all cervical screening appointments that were due to take place today (May 19) must be cancelled.

"Currently we are unable to receive any screening test results from Cervical Check.

"When it is safe to do so, we will contact you again to re-schedule your appointment at a later date."

No decision has yet been made regarding next week's appointments.