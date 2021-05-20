Boost for education in north west as LYIT and Donegal ETB re-sign memorandum of understanding

The President of Letterkenny Institute of Technology has spoken of the importance of retaining the college’s relationship with Donegal ETB for the benefit of those living and working in this region.

Paul Hannigan was speaking after Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and Donegal Education and Training Board (Donegal ETB) re-signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue to improve educational links between the two organisations.

Previously signed in 2016, this formal MoU builds upon a long history of collaboration and an established partnership between the two institutions which has been beneficial to both and one that is consistent with the National Strategy for Higher Education to 2030 and government policy.

The overall objective is to provide for enhanced progression opportunities and pathways for learners consistent with the National Further Education and Training Strategy, 2020-2024.

“The relationship between LYIT and Donegal ETB has been very strong over the years, the last five years have seen some significant activity across a number of fronts,” Mr Hannigan said.

“As LYIT now moves towards Technological University status it is really important that our relationship with Donegal ETB is retained and built upon for the benefit of the people in our region.”



Anne McHugh, Chief Executive of Donegal ETB said she is delighted to be renewing the MoU with LYIT.

“Donegal ETB places great value on its work with LYIT because both organisations can see the benefits of collaboration for our county.

“Both organisations have worked exceptionally well together to put new processes in place allowing the aims of the MoU to be achieved. Donegal ETB looks forward to building upon the achievements to date and to further strengthening the bonds in the years to come.”



A Strategic Planning Group was established which now meets quarterly to discuss the operation and strategic development of the partnership. As a result, new progression routes and pathways have been developed over the past five years that provide opportunities for those living and working in the region.

These pathways increased access to educational opportunities for students in the West/North-West regional cluster and provided greater opportunities for students to pursue flexible programmes of study, including the use of Recognition of Prior Learning and Work Based Learning.

The partnership has mapped further and higher education programme provision in the region to facilitate more seamless progression routes between programmes provided by both Donegal ETB and LYIT and has identified gaps in provision and opportunities for new programmes linked to recognised national and regional skills needs.

The further and higher education infrastructure of Donegal ETB and LYIT has been mapped to enhance learning opportunities and the student experience and provide high quality educational and training provision which builds on the strength of both partners and allows development in allied areas.

Additionally, the MoU provided developmental, scholarly, and research opportunities for staff and to benefit from complementary areas of expertise and assisted in the identification of employer skills needs at local and regional level.