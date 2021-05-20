Are you up for the challenge? Help a worthy Donegal charity to walk virtually around the world

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation are encouraging people to join its biennial ‘Bluestack Challenge’ which will look a bit different this year.

Due to Covid-19, it has been an exceptionally hard year for the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.

They are unable to run their usual Bluestack Challenge through the beautiful Bluestack Mountains this year as a result of the Government guidelines. Instead, they are asking that you walk 100KM throughout the month of June in your locality to help them raise vital funds for children and adults with additional needs across Donegal.

During what can only be described as a difficult year for many, the team came up with some innovative ways to keep in touch with their members, whether it be through organising a drive by Easter Egg extravaganza, check-up phone calls, sensory bag drops to families in need, virtual messages from Santa, after-school services, Bluestack Shack training, or emergency respite. By taking part in the Bluestack Challenge you will be enabling this fantastic organisation to continue to provide essential supports and services across the county.

Anyone who registers will be guaranteed a free T-shirt. Registration is simple - it is just a matter of filling in the registration form which can be found at www.bluestackfoundation.com or the Facebook page Bluestack Special Needs Foundation. Alternatively, people can sign up by calling 074 9740828.

The foundation is asking that participants also set up a Facebook donation page for friends to support them and they progress throughout the Challenge. Anyone who does not have a Facebook account or who requires help with setting up a fundraising page you can call the office.

More information on what supports and services the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation provides to individuals with additional needs, their families, and their carers across County Donegal can be found at www.bluestackfoundation.com