Council allays Aura Mica concerns

Fears that the high profile Donegal County Council owned Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny is affected by the defective Mica blocks scandal have been allayed.

A section of the rear of the building is displaying large cracks, similar to those seen in the houses currently under investigation but a council spokesperson yesterday (Wednesday) said these fears were unfounded.

“The Aura Leisure Centre Complex is in the ownership of Donegal County Council. The Council is aware of a number of cracks in the plasterwork at the top of the flume tower in the main building. On initial examination these do not appear to be Mica related and the issue is currently being followed up for repair,” she said.