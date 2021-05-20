'Cover our backs Minister'

The possibility of achieving a 100% Mica Redress Scheme to replace the current 90% / 10% [Defective Concrete Blocks] Scheme was discussed at Wednesday's online public meeting.

Responding to a participant who asked, “Do you think it is possible to get 100% redress, personally, as an Inishowen man, do you think this is a possibility?” Minister Charlie McConalogue said, “I don't know the answer to that.”

Mr McConalogue added: “I know I will try and we will push this and take it up with Government and represent people's views on this.

“Obviously, if we go back about a year or so, there had been a lot of engagement with the Government then and the Mica Action Group, in terms of trying to get a scheme published and agreed. The Mica Action Group at the time reluctantly agreed to 90% / 10% and I think people would have felt that was reasonable if they had got a scheme which actually had been that. We have seen and discussed the issues which have emerged from that.

“In the last couple of weeks, the view of the public has changed significantly. If we go back two, three, five, ten months ago, from the point after the Scheme was published, people were trying to make the Scheme work. There was no discussion at that point about 100%. That is something which has emerged very strongly in the last couple of weeks in particular.

“I hear what people are saying across the county. I hear the frustration which is there with all homeowners. My colleagues all hear that too. I will do all I can to engage with Government and see if we can get the Scheme improved and addressed. Obviously any change that happens, there are financial implications for the Government as well, and across the Government that would have to be considered. But I certainly will bring it to them and look to see what can be done in relation to it,” said Minister McConalogue.

In reply, Michael Doherty, the PRO of the Mica Action Group interjected saying Minister McConalogue needed to be “more vocal” on the 100% Mica Redress Scheme.

Mr Doherty added: “You cannot be where you where for the last six months, eight months, nine months, ten months. You need to be front and centre. You are an Inishowen man first and foremost and you are also a Minister, sitting beside Darragh O'Brien, sitting beside Pascal Donohoe. You really need to be visible to us in pushing the cause.

“The really sad part in the two weeks, although I have to say, the momentum has been absolutely tremendous, it's probably not in the direction that we would have necessarily seen as the most constructive, but, we will ride the wave here. The bottom line is we would not be having this meeting without it. We would not be having the meeting with the Minister tomorrow [May 20] without it.

“The sad part in all of this is you can't expect people to do the right thing because it is the right thing to do. That's really unfortunate. We are not doing the right thing because it is the right thing to do, we are doing the right thing because we have been absolutely exposed now by the people who have been so frustrated by the lack of progress. They have no choice but to go to the streets.



“That cannot be the case every week going forward. It has to be a message loud and clear that says, what you have done to date and other representatives at a political level have done to date, has not been enough. We really need you to be front and centre here. You are one of the top seats in the country. Please Charlie, make sure that you are visible in it. Make sure that you're covering our backs here, because we need you, we need you to do it,” concluded Mr Doherty.