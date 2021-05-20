Fears that popular Donegal tourist attraction will be closed after visitor sustained injury

A woman was rescued by the Coast Guard after suffering a serious leg injury at the so-called ‘Secret Waterfall’ at Largy, near Killybegs.

This has led to renewed concerns of serious injuries or fatalities at the site.

The waterfall has become hugely popular in recent years, and the lifting of inter-county travel restrictions has seen a huge surge in visitors.

Safety concerns have been raised since the waterfall first started to become a popular destination in the last few years.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) has previously expressed serious concerns, particularly regarding people who are not used to the coastal environment.

Following the latest incident which happened on Sunday, she told the Donegal Post: “It is great to see people coming back to the area but I would really appeal to people to stay safe.

“If you are visiting the waterfall, check tide times before going down. Wear proper and appropriate footwear and please don’t have children down there.”

Cllr Kennedy said there was a lot of green algae, making the rocks very slippery.

“It looks very pretty and I don’t think some people actually realise how slippy it is,” she said.

Another concern which has been raised numerous times is people parking along the main road, combined with pedestrians walking in the flow of traffic.

“Road safety is a very big worry,” said Cllr Kennedy.

“You have two coffee pods at the Largy viewing point. It is not designed as a car park but there are a lot of people parking there to go to the waterfall. At times they are parked along both sides of the road too.

“I was chatting to someone who told me it took them 15 minutes to get through Largy the other day with the cars on both sides of the road.

“It is only early in the season. What will it be like in the middle of the summer? It is a worry.”

The councillor said there was a risk that the council would close off access entirely if people didn’t adhere to the safety advice, and if traffic problems persisted.

“That would be bad for a lot of businesses, especially for the coffee pods,” she said.

“Nobody wants that, but safety has to come first.

“Local people are becoming very frustrated too. You can’t have people blocking that road, or putting themselves and others at risk.”

Cllr Kennedy is also reminding people to stick to the Covid-19 guidelines when out and about.

“It is great to see everything opening up,” she said. “I would just like to remind people to remember the two-metre distancing rule and to continue wearing their face coverings.”