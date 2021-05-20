The tiny village of Termon has been wiped off the map and locals are angry.

That's the message local councillor, John O'Donnell, relayed to members at the recent Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting when he claimed community groups such as the GAA and potential industries were having funding applications for development and regeneration hampered because the village had lost its settlement status.

The councillor tabled a motion to reinstate Termon village as a settlement which it had been for years adding it was a disgrace that it ever was removed as a settlement.

“Termon has been completely wiped off the map. I want to know when and why this was carried out,” he said.

“Termon has been a settlement for a long number of years. The locals are very annoyed to think this has been taken away as a settlement and want it back with immediate effect.

“He outlined how the local GAA club was currently constructing a massive development there and other groups were in the process of setting up but the loss of settlement status was hampering their funding applications.

He added this also left it very difficult for anyone to establish anything new.

“This must be looked at. The big question is who took it upon themselves to dezone Termon?”

His motion was seconded by another local councillor, Michael McBride who added he felt sure Temron met the criteria set down for village status.

Cllr Liam Blaney also supported the call adding a number of towns below tier three in the last county development plan had been removed from settlement status. The official told them at the time they would be better off like this as settlement status only allowed for a certain amount of growth but if they stood on their own they would merit recognition in their own right.

“Now three years later people are going back on their word. I know a number of areas that have been affected like this and Termon is one of them,” he said.

The council's director of community development and planning services, Liam Ward, said he felt Termon had been removed from settlement status two development plans ago but promised a review of the distribution and makeup of settlements across the county will be undertaken as a key element of the review of the County Development Plan that must commence in 2022.

He explained that this will involve a comprehensive review of settlements in the county in the context of the core strategy through which the potential for growth of smaller rural villages will be an integral part.

“The review of the framework boundaries for settlements is a very significant exercise and will be done in conjunction with the review of the plan,” he said.

Cllr O'Donnell repeated the removal of settlement status had hampered Termon's development and it was vital this was corrected.

“This needs to be revisited. There's a major road going through the village and there are speed limits signposted at the church, graveyard and around different built up areas there to signify there's a settlement there.

“This might have come in ten years ago but it's coming to a head now and it must be put right,” he said