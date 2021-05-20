'An historic day' as councillors on both sides of border build on common ground and shared goals

The first ever meeting between councillors from the Municipal Districts (MD) of Donegal and Stranorlar and their counterparts in Fermanagh and Omagh District has taken place.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD, Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) said: “It was an historic day.

“We have so much in common and there was a great sense of enjoyment and pride.”

The meeting which took place last Thursday and came about as a result of a motion put forward by Cllr Naughton earlier this year.

“I put in a motion in February to Donegal MD to set up a working committee with Fermanagh Omagh District Council,” he said.

“We have seen this work in other MDs on the border to great success, and so I called for us here in Donegal MD to set up a meeting with councillors in Fermanagh and Omagh.”

When the councillors from both sides of the border met last week, they soon discovered that they had a lot of common ground.

“Both sides looked at their goals and we found that their goals are very similar to ours,” said Cllr Naughton.

“We all want improved infrastructure, broadband, amenities; and developing tourism is a big thing for all of us. We have similar aims for our rural towns and for community life.

“It was great to see that we had so much in common. They are our nearest neighbours at the end of the day.”

“It was a very encouraging meeting.”

This new working relationship between councillors could have great benefits for communities on both sides of the border. It will allow for a unified approach in tourism development in terms of, for example, greenways, blueways, tourist trails and other amenities.

It will also provide opportunities to target specific grants.

“There is a lot of peace funding and cross-border funding,” said Cllr Naughton.

“This will put us in a strong position to benefit from those funding sources.

“There is a lot to be gained from working together.

“Hopefully it is the start of a better working relationship for years to come.”