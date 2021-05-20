Met Éireann forecasts gales on all Irish coasts

Search our Archive
Status yellow gale warning in place for Donegal
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for all coasts today.
Gales could reach storm force 10 on some coasts today, Thursday.
Heavy rain fall is also due to take place in Donegal with the risk of localised flooding in areas.
Unseasonably wet ️ & windy today with occasional rain, heavy in places, with a risk of localised flooding. ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 20, 2021
Temps of 11 to 14°C.
Strong & gusty SE winds at first, later veering SW, with gales ️ & some damaging gusts ⚠️ along S & SW coasts.https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/v0uQMjFV4n
