Housing Department puppeting Donegal County Council

A chartered engineer, with clients attempting to access the Mica Redress Scheme, has accused Donegal County Council of basing decisions on “commercial reality instead of engineering principles”.

Speaking at Wednesday's online public meeting, the chartered engineer and construction lawyer said he got 13 responses from Donegal County Council's engineer last week saying his report “was not in accordance with the standard”.

He revealed: “[The engineer said] I did not provide enough evidence of internal cracking. It was a copy and paste response to 13 different applications, which is absolutely, categorically unacceptable. I will not accept any engineer telling me that my report is not in accordance with the standard when I know fine well it is.

“It's probably quite relevant that the vast majority, if not all, of those houses were in for demolition. I feel the Council is being puppeted by the Department of Finance. It is making the decisions and I suspect these decisions are being made, yet again, based on commercial reality instead of engineering principles .

“I will not be changing any of those reports. Some of these houses are dry-lined so, to get a response back from an engineer saying you haven't shown evidence of cracking on the inside leaf, on a house is dry-lined, just shows the utter nonsense it is.

“The reality is there is a massive backlog in the Council. The Council are not geared up for this. I don't think there is any real understanding of what's coming down the track. I have turned down 50 people in the last week. It has got so bad, with the nonsense coming back from the Council, for us chartered engineers that I have had to suspend taking on new clients. I am dealing with so much nonsense going forward and back. What is the point having a panel of engineers if you are going to make it your life's work to try and trip them up and try and find problems where there are none,” he said.

The engineer added he was on the frontline in terms of the Council's Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, as well as being a mica-affected homeowner.

He said: “It is my view that the Scheme is not working. To give one example, I have a client whose house is in very bad shape, two Newton strength on the inside leaf. It needs to be demolished. However my clients have told me they cannot demolish the house because they simply will not be able to get the money to make up the difference.

“To me that is very simple and very straightforward evidence the scheme is not working, when you have got people putting finances ahead of engineering principals, its wrong. It doesn't work. The operation of the Scheme is too slow. My clients are submitting applications to the Council and I have to report back to them and say, realistically it is going to be three months before you get a response. That's not acceptable either.

“This has been known about for years. The Council, in my opinion, has had ample time to get itself together and get organised. I could nearly guarantee that it is not organised, in terms of the follow on phase, The Stage Two. There should be a body of quantity surveyors on board now in the Council, starting to look at pricing to get the applications signed off.

“My first client submitted his a few weeks ago for Stage 2. The work is all priced. He was told you may wait at least two months before we even pick that document up. Again, that is totally not acceptable. This is not something that has just arisen over the last couple of weeks. It's too slow and it is something needs to happen and needs to happen now,” he said.

In relation to Donegal Council Council's future procurement from the companies historically responsible for supplying sub-standard concrete blocks, the engineer suggested its lawyers examined any framework agreements.

He explained: “As a construction lawyer, I have been involved in quite a lot of this over the years. I suspect, that Cassidy's are on a Framework that was signed up to a number of years ago.

“I would urge the Council and the Council's lawyers to look at the termination provision within that. There has to be a termination clause within that contract to which Cassidy's are signed up.

“Surely to God there is enough evidence now to show that they've defaulted under that agreement. They've ruined so many Council properties as well. In my line of work, that would not be acceptable and be booted off the scheme straight away,” he concluded.

Engineer's Ireland has a register which lists Chartered Engineers who have the necessary direct professional experience, competence and specialist training in accordance with the requirements set out in I.S. 465:2018 - Assessment, testing and categorisation of damaged buildings incorporating concrete blocks containing certain deleterious materials.

I.S. 465:2018, outlines a protocol which can be used to assess and categorise the damage in properties where the concrete blocks are suspected to contain the minerals mica or pyrite.