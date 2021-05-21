Search our Archive

Education projects in Donegal invited to apply to €1.2 million Rethink Ireland fund

Projects here can apply to the fund until Tuesday, June 2

Emer O’Neill, Múinteoir with RTE Home School Hub; Deirdre Mortell, CEO, Rethink Ireland; Minister of State Joe O'Brien

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Projects in Donegal that empower young people and adults through education are being invited to apply to a €1.2 million which has been launched by Rethink Ireland.

The Engage & Educate Fund was created by law firm Mason Hayes & Curran LLP and Rethink Ireland, the Social Innovation Fund of Ireland, in partnership with the Government of Ireland.

It backs innovative projects which support young people and adults from marginalised communities to access education.

Since the fund was introduced, €450,000 has been invested in supporting 11 projects across 10 counties in Ireland with financial and mentoring support.

As a result, these projects have reached 5,725 participants and mobilised 1,305 volunteers.

This second phase is now worth €1.2 million. In order to apply, the project must focus on enhancing educational attainment for young people and adults in one or more of the following groups:

- People experiencing poverty or socio-economic disadvantage
- Traveller and Roma people
- Migrant people, (including people in need of international protection)
- People from minority ethnic communities
- People with disabilities

Welcoming the launch of the fund, Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, said the Engage & Educate Fund is another terrific example of public private philanthropic partnership.

"The Department of Rural and Community Development is happy to partner with Rethink Ireland and Irish law firm Mason Hayes & Curran LLP.

"This €1.2 million Fund is now open to applications from projects all over Ireland in marginalised and disadvantaged communities aiming to empower their members through education,” he said.

The Fund is open for applications from until 5pm on Tuesday, June 2.

Further details are available on https://rethinkireland.ie/current_fund/engage-and-educate-fund-2021-2024/

