High mental well-being toll

The toll which the mica scandal is having on the mental well-being of the people affected has been highlighted.

One of the participants in Wednesday's online mica public meeting highlighted the need for research into the issue, possibly initiated by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

She said: “[Minister] you could commission a study, on a social level, as to the impact the mica situation is having on people's mental health and also on children's mental health. A University or other Third Level institution should be asked to take on that role. The necessary help then needs to be put in place for the people who are suffering.”

The speaker said she felt the people of Donegal were discussing the mica issue in an “echo chamber”.

She added: “We have gone round in circles with all the problems. Everybody in Donegal knows all the problems associated with the mica houses. It is all over the local media. However, It needs to be a national issue.

“Charlie, you are in a position to be able to bring it to the national stage. On the hierarchy of catastrophes in the history of the country, mica is up near the top and this is where it must be placed.

“What is the reception that you are getting at government level about this problem? Is it, the pesky people from Donegal are speaking up again about their houses? Or is there any empathy or is there any willingness to meet us as regards helping us in our situation?”.

Minister McConalogue agreed the mica issued had been “talked to death” in Donegal.

He added: "However, I can assure you, it is being raised at Cabinet level. Previously, I raised mica from the Opposition benches and Ministers will now be sick listening to me and other Oireachtas members raising it but that is what is required and indeed all of the councillors are doing the same.

“The [Defective Concrete Blocks Grant] Scheme kicked off last June. People were working with it in good faith but issues have emerged which do need to be addressed.

"My commitment as a Government Minister, working with all of our councillors and other Oireachtas members as well, is to ensure that those issues are addressed and get the full consideration of Government.

"I assure you I will be doing everything I can to try and get them addressed, so the Scheme is fit for purpose and that it fixes people homes," concluded Minister McConalogue.