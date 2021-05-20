Bones found in Donegal forest

Search our Archive
Gardaí are preserving the location where the bones were found
Investigations are continuing into the discovery of bones in a forest near Ballybofey on Wednesday.
In a statement the Garda Press Office confirmed this morning that they were at the scene.
"The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The State Pathologists Office have also been notified," a spokesman said.
No further details about location or the types of bones have been made available.
