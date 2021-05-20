'Where is the justice?' - Fr Peter Devlin

The difficulty posed by the discrepancy between private dwellings and parochial houses, in terms of Donegal County Council's Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, has been flagged up.

Speaking at Wednesday's online mica public meeting, hosted by Minister Charlie McConalogue, Malin Parish Priest, Fr Peter Devlin, questioned what flexibility Donegal County Council had regarding eligibility for the Scheme.

Fr Devlin said: “My reading of the Statutory instrument, which set up this Scheme, suggests the two County Councils, Donegal and Mayo, have a certain flexibility in its implementation.

“I would like to know, what is the flexibility Donegal County Council is showing at the moment and intends to show, particularly around the issue of eligibility.

“The good people of Malin paid for this house I am in, now it is crumbling. Is it fair and just that they should be expected to pay again, just because I am not the legal owner. Where is justice?

“Back to the flexibility of the Council, a lot of people have stressed the key issue of the initial charge for getting an engineer's report. Why can't Donegal County Council devise its only scheme to cover that, with some mechanism for repayment in due course, sensitive to the situation of the householder. It is not beyond the bounds of possibility to produce a bit of common-sense and creativity here,” said Fr Devlin.

Replying to Fr Devlin, Minister McConalogue said he did not think Donegal County Council had much flexibility in terms of the Scheme.

He added: “I am aware of the issues around the parochial houses and, in fairness to the Council, I don't think it has discretion as things stand. However, you have mad the case very, very clearly and succinctly, in relation the discrepancy that is here between a parochial house and a private dwelling and that stands up. It presents the need for broadening the terms of eligibility. I accept that.

“In relation to the charge for the engineers report I think that has been a real challenge, the upfront payment. As people have engaged, it has come forward as a real difficulty for families. That is something that has been put to the Minister and is going to get consideration,” said Minister McConalogue.

Fr Devlin added that 556 total houses in the Scheme, with an estimate of 4,000 to 5,000 mica-affected houses, was “a very disappointing take up for a scheme, which was meant to be accessible to all people who had been affected”.

