New district court judge nominated for Donegal

The Government has nominated a new district court judge for Donegal.
Meath-based solicitor Raymond Finnegan has been nominated for appointment by the President to the District Court.
Mr Finnegan has been nominated to replace Judge Paul Kelly who served as a district court judge in the county from 2011 until earlier this month when he took up the role of President of the District Court.
Upon appointment by the President, Mr Finnegan will be assigned to district one, which is made up of the district courts of Buncrana, Carndonagh, Dungloe, Falcarragh, Glenties and Letterkenny.
Originally from Kells, Mr Finnegan qualified as a solicitor in 2000 and works with Liam Keane and Partners in Dunshaughlin.
