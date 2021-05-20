Ballybofey bones belong to an animal

Search our Archive
Garda alert over bones is over
Bones discovered in a forest outside Ballybofey on Wednesday afternoon have turned out to belong to an animal.
An area was sealed off for a forensic examination and concern was expressed that the discovery might have criminal implications.
However the gardaí say there are "making no bones about it", the remains are not human.
"Following consultation with the State Pathologist's Office, it is determined that the bones discovered in Meenbog, Ballybofey are animal remains. No further action is required," said a garda spokesperson this evening.
