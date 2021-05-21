Search our Archive

What does the sea mean to people in Donegal? Share your love of the sea to win fantastic prizes

The competition is being run by the Marine Institute

Sea Rossnowlagh beach Siobhan McNamara

Swimmers at Rossnowlagh. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

From sailors, surfers, scientists and seafarers, to those who prefer to wade in the shallows or watch the wildlife, the sea means so many different things to different people.

As part of the Oceans of Learning campaign, the Marine Institute is celebrating this connection to the sea, and its importance to people's lives with its ‘Sea to Me’ social media competition. There will be some great weekly prizes on offer, inspired by the sea. 

Patricia Orme, Joint Acting CEO of the Marine Institute said: “With 1.9 million people in Ireland living close to the coast, the sea has an impact on all of our lives every day. Many people also rely on the sea for their livelihood, from fishing, tourism and transport to our seafood industry.

"To celebrate our connection to the sea, we are asking you to share what the sea means to you. Together, we can celebrate our seas and oceans and Ireland’s valuable marine resource.”

Anyone who wishes to enter the ‘Sea to Me’ competition can simply share what the sea means to them on social media using the hashtag #SeaToMe.

Those taking part can draw a picture, take a photo, upload a video, make some music, share a photo from a past holiday by the sea or favourite place along Ireland’s coast, or be inspired to write a poem, or quote about what the sea means to you.

The ‘Sea to Me’ competition is part of the Marine Institute’s Oceans of Learning series, a collaboration with Ireland’s marine sector to celebrate the seas and shared marine resource.

Over four weeks, the Marine Institute will be sharing ocean inspired news and online interactives, videos and downloadable resources– from rich marine biodiversity, to the changing ocean climate, and oceans future.

Through Oceans of Learning, the Marine Institute is working with Government Departments and organisations across Ireland including Bord Bia, Met Éireann, Irish Chamber Orchestra, Irish Naval Service, SEAI, NUI Galway, UCC, Maynooth University, Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, Codex Beauty, Seavite, GOAL and the European Commission to celebrate and highlight the vital role the ocean plays in everyone's lives .

More information on Oceans of Learning and the ‘Sea to Me’ competition is available at www.marine.ie 

People are invited to follow #SeaToMe and #OceansOfLearning on the Marine Institute Facebook page, Twitter @MarineInst and Instagram @marineinstiuteireland

 

For inspiration check out some of last year’s #SeatoMe competition entries https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=BF_6MuCFJyA

