Fears someone will be killed on Derry-Inishowen cross-border 'back road'

A fatality is 'inevitable' if improved safety measures are not implemented on a busy Derry-Inishowen cross-border 'back road', it has been claimed.

Residents in the Lenamore area on the outskirts of the city fear someone will be killed or seriously injured.

Their fears have been heightened following a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at around 1pm at the junction of Lenamore Road and Beragh Hill Road, next to what is known locally as 'Fanny Wiley's Bridge' and Lenamore Stables.

A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious.

There are a number of housing developments along Lenamore Road made up of families and elderly people. The road is also popular with horse riders and members of the public for walks.

Residents say Tuesday's collision was the latest at the junction and they say road safety measures implemented when the issue was previously raised have 'done absolutely nothing' and are calling for 'speed bumps' to be erected.

One resident said: “This is one of many accidents and near misses that have occurred at this junction over the years. Neighbours raised concerns about safety at this junction several years ago.

“A 'Stop' sign was erected at the 't-junction' from the Lenamore Stables side. The word 'Slow' was also painted on the road on the Derry side.

“To be honest, these measures have done absolutely nothing to reduce the risk. The issue is that cars are still travelling at speed from the Derry side of the bridge.

“Visibility approaching that junction from the direction of Lenamore Stables is extremely poor. Motorists, including myself, who use the road frequently and are fully aware of the risk, are pulling out cautiously, but have no time to react to the oncoming traffic speeding from the Derry side of the bridge.

“Someone is going to get killed, be it walking, cycling, on horseback or in another vehicle. Speed bumps or some other speed reduction measure needs to erected on the Derry side of the bridge.”

Elected reprsentatives for the area have also expressed fears for people's safety if road safety measures are not upgraded.

Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle said a fatality was 'inevitable' if improved road safety measures were not implemented.

He said: “I’m aware of the concern around Lenamore Road in relation to road safety, speeding and residents’ worry about the potential for loss of life

“The safety of these roads is high on my priority list. I have seen so many near misses first hand involving vehicles. I have grave concerns for the safety of young horse riders using these roads regularly to move between the two riding facilities and for the huge number of walkers using these roads.

“I do not want to see a fatality, which in my opinion is inevitable, if further action is not taken quickly.”

He concluded: “I’ve engaged with the PSNI and Roads Service about how we can address these issues and residents can continue to engage with Aontú until we get a satisfactory resolution.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said there had been an increase in the number of vehicles using the Lenamore Road to avoid travelling the Skeoge Link Road because of safety concerns involved there.

She said: “I am extremely concerned about ongoing traffic issues in the area. We have recently seen an upsurge of accidents on the main Skeoge Road, but we have also seen motorists now avoiding this area and using the Lenamore Road which has caused a number of road safety issues there.

“As a party we recently erected a number of 'Go Mall/Go Slow' signs in the area as we have been hugely concerned. We have also asked DFI Roads Service to carry out a traffic impact assessment.”