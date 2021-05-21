Domestic abuse cases rise as covid restrictions lift

A domestic violence service in the peninsula expects an increase in reports of incidents of domestic violence as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Speaking to "Donegal Live", Mary Doherty, the Manager of Lifeline Inishowen said over the past 14 months some people have been trapped with their abusers 24-7 without the respite of work or other activities.

Lifeline Inishowen Domestic Violence Service provides a community response offering a first step to support women and children in Inishowen who are experiencing domestic violence.

She said: “A huge number of domestic abuse cases do not make it to court or are never reported in the first place. However, all domestic violence charities are expecting a further increase in the reported incidents of domestic violence as Covid-19 restrictions ease in the coming months.

“Although there are a lot of women coming forward, there are a lot of women reluctant to come forward. They will continue to suffer the abuse or they will stay on friends’ sofas because they have the fear of their children being taken off them.

“These women are traumatised. They have suffered mental, physical and sexual abuse, and they may have put up with that a long time before they actually made the move to leave.”

According to Ms Doherty, Safe Ireland, which is a national network of women's refuges and support, said it was clear from the very beginning of this pandemic, Covid-19 did not cause domestic and sexual violence. It had exposed it.

She said: “Safe Ireland wants the country’s response to domestic abuse to be provided at local level by specialist interdisciplinary teams with knowledge of housing, legal, social protection and therapeutic responses, among others areas, 'to stop extant piece-meal responses'.

“Lifeline Inishowen, like all the other services have been put under more pressure to keep the services going. Statistics have risen over the last year.

“Helpline calls have risen from five per week from clients to 10 per week. Support and Advocacy has risen from four per week to 10 per week. Counselling for Adults has risen from four per week to 10 per week. Child Counselling has risen from four per week to seven per week.

“There is a waiting list also for this service Court Accompaniment and Legal support has risen from four per month to 10 per month.

“These services are continued to be provided 48 hours per week by Lifeline Inishowen volunteers.”

Ms Doherty also wanted to acknowledge Lifeline Inishowen's gratitude for the support of the local community.

She said: “Lifeline Inishowen is so grateful to all those who have raised funds and donated to our service over the last years.

“Without their support, Lifeline Inishowen would not be able to continue these much needed and valued services.

“On behalf of the families who use these services, I would like to say a very big 'Thank You'.”

Lifeline Inishowen can be contacted by email: support@ldvs.org; telephone: (074) 937 3232 or Facebook: Lifeline Inishowen.