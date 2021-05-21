Mica-affected council tenants may withhold rent - Donegal County Councillor

Donegal County Council tenants living in mica-affected homes might withhold rent their rents if their houses are not repaired.

Speaking at last Thursday's emergency meeting of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee, a clearly frustrated Cllr Liam Blaney (Fianna Fáil) spoke of the “growing anger” in the social housing sphere.

Cllr Blaney said: “Donegal County Council has not yet addressed our social housing stock [regarding mica]. There is growing anger in that sphere as well.

“For a long time our tenants have been living under conditions which have been getting very, very bad for them. We have damp houses, houses cracking and breaking and masonry falling down off the side of the houses.

“There has been a lack of repairs being done to those houses because we were waiting for the [Defective Concrete Blocks Grant] scheme and our tenants have come to the end of their tethers as well. I have been contacted by tenants saying they are going to hold back their rents in protest. We should not have allowed this to get to this stage.

“At our Municipal District meetings, the information we are getting is not informative. We have been asked questions by our tenants and by the community out there affected by Mica and we cannot give the answers they are looking for. We are elected representatives and they look to us for help, support and direction.”

Cllr Blaney said he received a report at Tuesday's (May 11) Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District meeting which stated, “Yes tests have come back but we are not telling you the results. We are going to wait for the rest of them to come back”.

He said: “How do you think ordinary people, whose houses are affected by Mica, feel when we as elected representatives are informed, some of the mica tests are positive but we do not know which ones and we do not know to what extent.

“We need to look at what we can do to improve our service and the people affected.

“We need to be upfront with our tenants regarding social housing. If we have stated there are 1,000 houses possibly affected by mica in our social housing stock, that is 1,000 families. We must look at it in that context. We cannot wait 10 or 20 years to address it. It needs to be getting done now.”

Cllr Bernard McGuinness said he had flagged up the potential housing crisis in Inishowen and wider Donegal months ago.

Cllr McGuinness said: “That housing crisis is now with us, with Donegal County Council and our own housing stock. There remains the question of people who bought mica-affected social housing from the Council who are now being told they have to fix their homes themselves.

“People in good faith went into Council houses and went in to the Buy Out Scheme and now they are being told they are on their own, while the houses of people who did not are being fixed by the Council. This is one obvious anomaly.”

Cllr Paul Canning said the Council Executive needed to “step up and listen”

“We need to tell out tenants, 'This is how we are addressing the situation.' People do not know what is going on. We need clarity for people who bought houses from Donegal County Council. What is happening now is unfair. They have mica.

“Joe [Peoples] (Director of Housing) said, when the Council sold the houses to tenants, Council was unaware of the mica within the building of the blocks. Cassidy's are making the same argument. Whether we knew or whether we did not, we need to step up to the plate for those people,” Cllr Canning said.

Responding to the concerns of councillors, John Gallagher (Senior Engineer) said the Council was working on the first batch of social housing to send to the Department.

He added: “Just to reassure the county, we are looking at social housing in the same context as the I.S. 465 protocol which has been implemented in the private sector as well.”

I.S. 465 includes the standardised protocol for determining whether a building has been damaged by concrete blocks containing certain excessive amounts of deleterious materials such as mica.

Mr Gallagher said the I.S. 465 protocol includes a Building Condition Assessment, which is a detailed survey of the property.

He said the findings of the survey will determine what options are available to the Council.

“With regards to the social housing, we hope to, within the next number of weeks, have completed our exercise. And we are quite happy to share that with the Committee with the detail needed, in terms of the actual testing; where it was carried out; test results; analysis; and the proposed remedial scheme for each of 33 houses in the first batch. We are not far away from that,” he added.