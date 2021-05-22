Application submitted for Technological University in Connacht - Ulster

An application seeking the establishment of a Technological University in Connacht - Ulster has been submitted.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, announced on Friday his Cabinet colleague Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris has received an application from the Connacht Ulster Alliance (CUA) comprising the Institute of Technology Sligo, Galway Mayo Institute of Technology and Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

The application is seeking the establishment of a technological university in Connacht/ Ulster in accordance with the prescribed legislative requirements of the Technological Universities Act 2018.

Commenting Minister McConalogue said: "This is an important day for the North West and all of Connacht Ulster. The value of our Institutes of Technology are immeasurable and contribute massively to the entire region of Connacht Ulster in terms of education, business supports and balanced regional development. This TU application brings together three West North-West institutes and if successful will have campuses right throughout Connacht Ulster."

"This is a great day for LyIT, Donegal and all of the West and North West. I thank Paul Hannigan of LyIT and all his team for their tremendous work in preparing for this application. I will work with the TU application team and with my colleague Minister Harris in any way possible to advance this application and in particular to ensure that the application process progresses as quickly as possible" concluded the Minister.

Minister Harris is now required to appoint an advisory panel including international experts to assess the application and to be furnished with their report, the views of the Higher Education Authority on it and any other relevant information considered relevant before making his decision within legislatively prescribed timeframes.