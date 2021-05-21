Donegal Co Council appeals to motorists to be patient

Search our Archive
Improvement works are underway on the N56 between Glenties and Dungloe
As part of the ongoing road improvement works on the N56 Letterilly section of the Glenties to Dungloe road, a second Temporary Road is now in operation.
This will be a one lane traffic system and two sets traffic lights will be in operation, pull in bays are in place to allow the areas for emergency services to pass through safety.
Delays are to be expected as there are now four sets of traffic lights to negotiate.
Donegal County Counci is asking motorists to allow extra time for any journeys in this section of the N56, and obey the 50km/hr speed limit and weight restrictions on HGV of 8T/axle load are also in operation.
