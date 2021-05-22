Discovering Colmcille - Find out about Donegal's patron saint

Search our Archive
The programme for the Colmcille events
Discovering Colmcille is two interactive digital media workshops that will help participants bring to life the story of Colmcille in their own words, captured and presented in a mobile app.
The event will feature fact-finding, storytelling, digital design, and ultimately the creation of an app, focusing on the main events of Colmcille’s life, one of Ireland’s most well-known historical figures.
‘Discovering Colmcille’ will take place over Zoom as two separate workshops for 12-18 year olds: (places very limited)
June 5 – an introductory session
June 12 – you will bring Colmcille’s story to life in your own words.
Please register in advance for the workshop here. Each participant will receive a download link to the finished app after the event.
See information at www.wainfest.ie You can register (with parental consent section) at http://www.pobail.org/cruinniu-na-nog-2021/
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
UPSET: Donegal claimed a big scalp when the ybeat Mayo in last season's Nickey Rackard final. PICTURE: Sportsfile.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.