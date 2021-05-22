Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Discovering Colmcille - Find out about Donegal's patron saint

Two interactive digital media workshops coming in June

Discovering Colmcille - Find out about Donegal's patron saint

The programme for the Colmcille events

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Discovering Colmcille is two interactive digital media workshops that will help participants bring to life the story of Colmcille in their own words, captured and presented in a mobile app.

The event will feature fact-finding, storytelling, digital design, and ultimately the creation of an app, focusing on the main events of Colmcille’s life, one of Ireland’s most well-known historical figures.

‘Discovering Colmcille’ will take place over Zoom as two separate workshops for 12-18 year olds: (places very limited)
June 5 – an introductory session
June 12 – you will bring Colmcille’s story to life in your own words.

Please register in advance for the workshop here. Each participant will receive a download link to the finished app after the event.

See information at www.wainfest.ie You can register (with parental consent section) at http://www.pobail.org/cruinniu-na-nog-2021/

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie