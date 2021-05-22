Discovering Colmcille - Find out about Donegal's patron saint

Discovering Colmcille is two interactive digital media workshops that will help participants bring to life the story of Colmcille in their own words, captured and presented in a mobile app.

The event will feature fact-finding, storytelling, digital design, and ultimately the creation of an app, focusing on the main events of Colmcille’s life, one of Ireland’s most well-known historical figures.

‘Discovering Colmcille’ will take place over Zoom as two separate workshops for 12-18 year olds: (places very limited)

June 5 – an introductory session

June 12 – you will bring Colmcille’s story to life in your own words.

Please register in advance for the workshop here. Each participant will receive a download link to the finished app after the event.

See information at www.wainfest.ie You can register (with parental consent section) at http://www.pobail.org/cruinniu-na-nog-2021/