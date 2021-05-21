Donegal campervan and motorhome users survey – have your say

Campervan and motorhome users in Donegal have an opportunity to have their say by completing an online survey as part of Donegal County Council's Caravan and Camping Survey which is being undertaken by KPMG Future Analytics.

This is in addition to an existing survey that is underway to garner the views of the general public on the opportunities presented by this growing sector.

The caravan, campervan and camping sector is an essential and important component of the tourism infrastructure here.

The sector has to a large extent developed in an organic fashion with the majority of service providers being private sector, with a small number of local Aire de Service locations provided by Donegal County Council.

This Campervan and Motorhome Users Survey will provide users with an opportunity to share information on their needs as visitors to Donegal including details on locations within the county that they prefer to visit, the types of facilities they require, how often they visit Donegal and factors that affect their decisions to visit.

This survey will build on the findings of the General Public Survey which is currently underway as well as in-depth interviews with a range of key stakeholders.

The findings from this research will provide a detailed review of the sector as it currently exists within Donegal providing an assessment of the opportunities and threats currently presenting for the sector as well as an assessment of good practices elsewhere that could be implemented within existing legislative requirements.

The overall purpose of this study is to help inform how best the sector can be supported so that it can be developed as a valuable offering for visitors to Donegal while also meeting the needs of communities.

Visit online survey at www.donegalcoco.ie/business/developingourtourismsector.

The survey is open until June 4.