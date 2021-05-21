Donegal man becomes first person from the Republic of Ireland to be mayor of London borough

A Donegal man whose parents lived in Islington before returning to Donegal has become the first person from the Republic of Ireland to become mayor of the London borough.

Troy Gallagher from Letterkenny took the oath of office on Thursday night. The Irish tricolour flew over Islington Town Hall during the ceremony.

The Labour councillor has lived in Islington, which has a population of almost 240,000, for over 20 years and was first elected to the council in 2010.

His parents, Girlie and the late Hughie Gallagher, lived in the borough in the 1970s. Mr Gallagher was educated at Scoil Colmcille, St Eunan’s College and Letterkenny Vocational School.

His first exposure to politics was canvassing for former Letterkenny Labour politician Seán Maloney. After studying at Westminster College, Oxford he moved to London and joined the civil service. He works in human resources in the Ministry of Justice.

Speaking to Donegal Live, he said he was delighted and proud to take up the role.

"I am particularly proud that both Letterkenny and Donegal are the town and the county that can claim the title of having the first mayor of Islington from the Republic of Ireland. Of all the Irish councillors that are currently with Islington and have been in the past, no one has ever become mayor. So I hope to be the pride of all by becoming the mayor.”

Parents

Mr Gallagher paid tribute to his parents for helping him achieve what he has.

“It is as much a testament to my parents and my family and all the struggles through the hardship of the 80s, and always saying that education is the only way forward and doing everything they did for us to get us where we are. I am really grateful to them both for that.”

For his mayoral year Cllr Gallagher has chosen the charities Immigrant Counselling and Psycotherapy (Icap), which was founded by Letterkenny woman Teresa Gallagher and supports people from the Irish community facing emotional issues including depression anxiety and stress; forum+, which works to promote equality for LGBTQ+ people in Islington and Camden; and James Place, whose mission is to stop men dying by suicide.

In his first speech as mayor, he said: “If we are to seek a newer world, a newer tomorrow, let it be on the founding principles of respect, equality, and opportunity for all. And at the very heart of it let it be one of community.”

“There can be no greater honour in this borough than to be elected mayor of Islington, and I also have a very deep sense of pride to be the first mayor of Islington born in the Republic of Ireland. I enter this office with a sense of humility, compassion and empathy, but also with great confidence in our borough and the spirit and resilience of our people and community.

“This mayoralty will make it a priority to visit our neighbours lying alone in hospices and hospitals, and the support the participation of the most excluded in our society including the homeless and those marginalised.”