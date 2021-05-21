BREAKING: No Council block boycott

Donegal County Council is legally precluded from a procurement boycott of firms which historically supplied defective concrete blocks in the county.

Councillors attending Friday's Mica Redress Committee meeting (May 21) received correspondence outlining the legal advice, in the wake of a motion “to exclude a particular firm from procurement of goods and / or services by the Council”.

The motion had been held over from last week's meeting of the Mica Redress Committee, pending legal advice.

Councillors were told, Donegal County Council's lawyers believed if the resolution was passed, it could not be “legally implemented”.

The legal advice stated: “A private individual or organisation can decide to purchase goods and / or services from whomsoever he/she/it decides without restriction. This includes deciding not to purchase or deal with a particular shop, contractor, organisation or otherwise.

“Public procurement on the other hand is governed by a wide body of rules and legislation / regulations which largely originate in European Law. The primary objective of public procurement would be to ensure competitiveness in the general public interest but in addition the rules are designed to achieve equal treatment between tenderers.

“In this regard EC Directive 2014/24/EU on Public procurement sets out principles of procurement in Article 18 thereof as follows:

'A Contracting Authority shall treat economic operators equally and without discrimination and shall act in a transparent and proportionate manner.'

“Typical permitted exclusions from participation in public procurement are where the person or organisation concerned has been convicted of an offence of participation in a criminal organisation, corruption, fraud, money laundering, has supplied information that is inaccurate or false in relation to the tender submission, is bankrupt or the subject or the subject of proceedings for bankruptcy or has failed to pay Social Welfare contributions or taxes due.

“Outside of that, the general principle is that competent and otherwise qualified tenders are free to compete.

“In setting criteria for a tender competition under public procurement rules, the contracting authority can set those for the evaluation of tenders which may provide for the awarding of a certain percentage of the overall tender score or points to the tenderer's skill, experience, capacity and competence, which may in relation to individual tenderers expose their shortcomings in terms of those qualities. However, that is always focused on decisions as to who is the best candidate to undertake the public contract the subject of the tender and the price for which they are prepared to undertake it for. Outside the circumstances in which a Tenderer would be excluded for reasons of the type outlined above any issues or concerns regarding their past execution of public contracts or private contracts (where they are permitted to and do rely on experience undertaking private work) are matters to be assessed in accordance with the rules of the particular tender competition.

“I do not believe therefore that if a resolution was passed as above by the Council, it could be legally implemented. Apart from anything else from a practical perspective where a tender is advertised on E-Tenders and a response is submitted which complies with the tender conditions (and which in my view could not contain the exclusion of a particular named Contractor) that would have to be treated as valid and assessed accordingly,” stated the legal advice.

Considering the legal advice, Cllr Liam Blaney (Fianna Fáil) said he had not asked Donegal County Council to "exclude contractors or any individual".

He added: "I named nobody [last week]. What I did say and I repeated it a few times was, any quarry, not just the one which has been talked about the most often in the Inishowen area, but any quarry, that is shown historically to have sold defective materials, we should not be doing business with them, directly or indirectly.

"Because, until they come and prove to us that there is no more mica or anything else that was in the blocks that were sampled, I don't think we should be doing business with them. I don't think that anyone would expect that we would be doing business with them, until it is proven that the materials they are using are 100% safe to use, whether they prove it or somebody else has to go in to take samples to prove it.

"I am proposing we exclude particular quarries, which, historically, have been shown to have sold defective materials.

"I think we have to support the homeowners that have defective materials. And, if we on one hand are administering a Scheme for the Department, and on the other we are purchasing materials from a quarry that has got defective materials, that looks terrible. It is terrible. It is completely wrong that we are still using the exact same materials that were used in the blocks."

Mr Joe Peoples, Donegal County Council's Director of Housing said he would take Cllr Blaney's alternative wording on advisement.