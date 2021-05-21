Donegal victims of cyber related crime asked to report it to the gardaí

Search our Archive

Investigation into the cyber attack on the HSE is continuing

Gardaí want you to report suspected breaches of personal data

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) is continuing its criminal investigation into the cyber attack on the HSE in conjunction with local and international partners.

An Garda Síochána encourages any Donegal people who have reason to suspect they are victims of cyber related crime, particularly the recent criminal cyber attack of the HSE, to make a report at their local garda station.

It has not been confirmed with full certainty that personal records or data reported to have been circulated are in fact genuine even though this is probable and would be a feature of these attacks.

In general, crime prevention advice has been and remains - if you are contacted by persons stating that they have your personal details and/or looking for bank account details you should not engage or provide any personal information.

An Garda Síochána is encouraging people to report suspected breaches of personal data, which will be examined by specialist investigators. Such reports will be handled in a sensitive manner.

