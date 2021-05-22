Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

WEATHER OUTLOOK: Is the elusive summer weather on the way for Donegal?

A changeable few days ahead

Weather Rainbow Mountcharles

A mix of sunshine and showers over the next few days

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

It certainly doesn't feel like the second half of May, with the unseasonably cool weather  being experienced in Donegal and around the country.

Longer term forecasts are predicting better weather for late May and early June, but there is no sign of it arriving over the next few days.

Saturday should stay dry with good sunny spells and temperatures of 9ºC to 11ºC and gentle to moderate west to north west winds.

Overnight temperatures will drop to around 6ºC with southerly winds becoming moderate to fresh and gusty and rain moving in during the early hours.

Sunday will get off to a wet start with some sunny spells around lunchtime and a risk of thunder and lightning in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from around 9ºC to 11ºC with moderate to fresh westerly winds easing to variable breezes by evening.

A snap of very cold weather is likely in some parts of the county on Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday as the wind drops and temperatures fall to 0ºC to 4ºC.

Monday will be another mixed bag, with sunshine and showers with temperatures of 9ºC to 11ºC in moderate to fresh westerly winds. 

It looks for now as if the rest of the week will be drier, though it will remain cool for the time of year as the west to north west winds continue.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie