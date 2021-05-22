WEATHER OUTLOOK: Is the elusive summer weather on the way for Donegal?

It certainly doesn't feel like the second half of May, with the unseasonably cool weather being experienced in Donegal and around the country.

Longer term forecasts are predicting better weather for late May and early June, but there is no sign of it arriving over the next few days.

Saturday should stay dry with good sunny spells and temperatures of 9ºC to 11ºC and gentle to moderate west to north west winds.

Overnight temperatures will drop to around 6ºC with southerly winds becoming moderate to fresh and gusty and rain moving in during the early hours.

Sunday will get off to a wet start with some sunny spells around lunchtime and a risk of thunder and lightning in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from around 9ºC to 11ºC with moderate to fresh westerly winds easing to variable breezes by evening.

A snap of very cold weather is likely in some parts of the county on Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday as the wind drops and temperatures fall to 0ºC to 4ºC.

Monday will be another mixed bag, with sunshine and showers with temperatures of 9ºC to 11ºC in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

It looks for now as if the rest of the week will be drier, though it will remain cool for the time of year as the west to north west winds continue.