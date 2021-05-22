APPEAL: Donegal people asked to look out for missing 14-year-old girl

Search our Archive
Missing teenager Anastasia Loginova
People in Donegal are being asked to keep an eye for a young teenage girl missing from Derry.
The PSNI say they are concerned for the whearabouts of 14-year-old Anastasia Loginova, who is currently missing from the Waterside area.
She is 5' 1" and of slim build with long black hair and blue eyes.
The teenager is believed to e wearing a black leather jacket, black hoodie and a white crop top with grey joggers and light blue Vans.
Anyone with information that can help is asked to please contact Police in Derry immediately.
