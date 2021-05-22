Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Watch out for the walrus! He is on the move again and could turn up on the Donegal coast

Seal Rescue Ireland are asking people to keep an eye out for the Arctic visitor

Walrus

Stock image

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

People in Donegal are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for the walrus that was spotted in Kerry and later in Wales.

The arctic mammal who was first spotted in Irish waters in March was seen in Cornwall as recently as last Wednesday.

However, he is on the move again and it is believed that he is heading north.

A spokesperson for Seal Rescue Ireland said: "Our colleagues in the UK have been monitoring him closely. There is a chance he may travel northbound and reappear on an Irish coastline, so please keep an eye out and be sure to report any sightings."

It is thought that this well-travelled walrus who was first sighted off Denmark in February drifted south from his Arctic home on an iceberg. The species is rarely seen in Irish waters, with fewer than 20 walrus recorded over several hundred years. 

The seal rescue organisation is appealing to people to give the walrus plenty of space and peace if they do spot him.

The spokesperson said: "Please remember this is a sensitive species and to keep dogs on a leash, avoid making loud noises, and stay at least 300m away."

Anyone who sees the walrus is asked to contact Seal Rescue Ireland via the organisation's 24-hour hotline on 087 195 5393 immediately.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie