Watch out for the walrus! He is on the move again and could turn up on the Donegal coast

People in Donegal are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for the walrus that was spotted in Kerry and later in Wales.

The arctic mammal who was first spotted in Irish waters in March was seen in Cornwall as recently as last Wednesday.

However, he is on the move again and it is believed that he is heading north.

A spokesperson for Seal Rescue Ireland said: "Our colleagues in the UK have been monitoring him closely. There is a chance he may travel northbound and reappear on an Irish coastline, so please keep an eye out and be sure to report any sightings."

It is thought that this well-travelled walrus who was first sighted off Denmark in February drifted south from his Arctic home on an iceberg. The species is rarely seen in Irish waters, with fewer than 20 walrus recorded over several hundred years.

The seal rescue organisation is appealing to people to give the walrus plenty of space and peace if they do spot him.

The spokesperson said: "Please remember this is a sensitive species and to keep dogs on a leash, avoid making loud noises, and stay at least 300m away."

Anyone who sees the walrus is asked to contact Seal Rescue Ireland via the organisation's 24-hour hotline on 087 195 5393 immediately.



