Have you ever wanted to take part in an archaeological dig? Now you can - right here in Donegal

A previous dig at Disert
The Disert Heritage Project will be conducting a community-based archaeological excavation.
It takes place at Disert near Drimarone in the Bluestack Mountains between June 21 and July 16 and organisers are looking for volunteers to help out.
A spokesperson said: "You can come for a day, a week or better still, for all four weeks – we are flexible."
No experience is necessary; however booking is essential.
All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
Anyone looking for more information can visit https://disertheritage.com/excavation/ for details.
