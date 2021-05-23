Pioneering Donegal students and teachers lead the way in new Leaving Cert subject

The Leaving Cert began for Computer Science students on Saturday with the Computer Science.

Teachers in two Donegal schools also had to get up early to set things up for the programming part of the exam.

Mr Pauric O’Donnell of St Eunan’s, Letterkenny and Mr Gavin Gorman, who teaches in the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town, were part of the first phase of teachers in the subject which was launched in 2018 by then Education Minister, Richard Bruton.

Although the subject was examined late last year, very few students chose to take the exam then, so Saturday was the first time the subject was examined on a wide scale.

The exam reflected the spirit of the course in that the application of skills that were learned and practised in the classroom was emphasised, rather than the mere facts.

Mr O’Donnell felt that both the written and the programming sections were fair.

“The paper tested the students critical thinking and problem solving, which was welcome,” he said.

“One question involving analysing a matchstick game was asking a lot from students, as they had to understand the rules of the game on the spot.”

Mr O’Donnell found the programming section fair, with just one challenging part at the end.

Mr Gorman also mentioned the last part of the programming question, but was happy with the exam overall, saying it was “doable.”

Both Mr O’Donnell and Mr Gorman were part of the pioneering group of teachers who embarked on a program of professional development which developed into a professional community, helping each other in different aspects of the subject.

The experience of these teachers encouraged a second phase of schools in 2020 to offer Computer Science as a subject for the Leaving Cert. The uptake in Donegal schools has been particularly impressive.

Pictured:

- Computer Science students from St Eunan’s with their Principal, Mr Damien McCroary

- Mr Pauric O’Donnell (right) and Tony McGennis, Errigal College, review Saturday’s paper

- Mr Gavin Gorman of Abbey VS poses with some students, and school Principal Mrs Geraldine Diver before the exam