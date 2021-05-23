Lifeboat launched to assist vessel with nine people on board off Donegal coast

Lough Swilly RNLI Lifeboat has come to the assistance of a fishing vessel which got into difficulty off Dunaff Head.

At 2.18pm on Sunday, the crew Lough Swilly RNLI was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard to assist the boat which had nine people on board. The vessel got into difficulty after its propeller got tangled on pot lines.

The crew commenced a stern tow and took the boat into Portsalon before returning to Buncrana Pier to refuel and get ready for service.