‘Make your story part of the story’ by taking part in the online CSO Pulse Surveys

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is today launching its short, and easy to complete, online pulse surveys as part of the CSO Take Part Campaign. The first CSO Pulse Survey goes live today across their social media channels.

Pulse surveys are short, frequent surveys which take the ‘pulse’ of the country about a particular issue at a particular point in time. They usually ask opinion-type questions or seek to gauge the public’s attitude to certain events or issues.

This is the first time the CSO has used this method of data collection and these short, online surveys help ensure the CSO can provide data that is relevant and timely. It also means the CSO can ask people to register their interest in taking part in future CSO Pulse Surveys.

Head of Division – Social Section, Fiona O’Riordan, commented: “The CSO wants to make it easier for people to engage with our vital work. The CSO, as the national statistics agency of Ireland, conducts household surveys all year round on topics such as health, travel, crime and well-being which help inform the public and policy makers.

These online CSO Pulse Surveys are a fresh way to gain a better understanding about how people feel about issues that affect all our lives. We want your story to become part of the story – the story of Ireland.

The CSO Pulse Survey is open to everybody aged 18 years or older in Ireland. The link to our CSO Pulse Survey can be found on our social media channels of Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook. More details about the CSO Take Part campaign, aimed at encouraging more people to take part in CSO surveys, can be found on our website, www.CSO.ie, along with a link to the current CSO Pulse Survey. You can also register your interest in taking part in future surveys by emailing csotakepart@cso.ie.”

The first CSO Pulse Survey goes live today and is focused on ‘Life at Home’. It is open to everyone aged 18 years and over living in Ireland.

As with all CSO surveys, any information provided to us is confidential. The CSO will never share your information with another company, business or Government Department or body. We only use the data you provide for statistical purposes and the information is aggregated so no one is identifiable from the data provided.

The CSO collects data about many aspects of Irish people’s lives to provide information for government, other agencies, businesses and communities to help them make informed decisions, allocate resources and plan for the future. This is an opportunity for people to take part and make their story count. For further information about the CSO Take Part Campaign, and our approach to CSO Pulse Surveys, please see the FAQ.

The CSO will publish the results of our CSO Pulse Surveys on our social medial channels and on our website.