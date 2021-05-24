Funding applications invited under Community Enhancement Programme

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) are inviting applications for a programme which provides funding to communities in Ireland.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, announced the launch of the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) with funding of €4.5 million nationally in early May.

The Community Enhancement Programme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and will provide grant funding in 2021 under two categories as follows:

1. Large Grant of €5,000 - €10,000

Capital Grant towards projects or equipment enhancing facilities

2. Small Grant of €500-€1,000

(a) Capital Grant towards projects or equipment enhancing facilities

(b) Once off grant towards costs associated with reopening of a facility or the sustainability of a facility to include costs from 1st January 2021 such as utility bills etc.

The programme, now in its fourth year, has a focus on supporting groups in disadvantaged areas.

The CEP was launched for the first time in 2018 and has funded 402 projects across County Donegal since. The fund for Donegal in 2021 will be €159,461 and will be managed by the Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). Two grants are available – small scale capital grant of between €500-€1,000 and large capital grant of between €5,000-€10,000.

Clr Niamh Kennedy, Chairperson of Donegal LCDC, encouraged all Community Groups to apply and stated that "This programme allows community groups to carry out the invaluable work they do on behalf of others in local areas throughout the county. The impact and positive contribution of Community Groups has been highlighted during the COVID 19 pandemic and this Grant Programme will be focused on assisting these groups to re-open and re-start as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Minister Humphreys said: “This funding is about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which are the lifeblood of our communities. As we come out of Covid-19, so many of these organisations will incur specific costs relating to the re-opening of their facilities. This could range from purchasing a new set of tables and chairs to repairing a leak in the roof or renovating the kitchen facility. These grants may be small in nature, but I know they will go a long way in helping thousands of great community organisations and clubs the length and breadth of the country. “

Closing date

Completed applications must be lodged not later than 3 p.m. Thursday, 1st July 2021.

Further details and application form

https://www.donegalcoco.ie/ community/fundingforyourgroup/ communityenhancementprogramme/