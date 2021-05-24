Important Message for patients of the INR Clinic at Letterkenny University Hospital

Search our Archive
Letterkenny University Hospital
The ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems is having an ongoing impact on services at Letterkenny University Hospital.
The patient records system is not currently accessible which means that clinical staff are unable to contact patients.
Patients who are taking warfarin medication and have concerns about checking their INR are asked to telephone 074 9104473 between 10am and 12noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for advice.
Updates are available on www.hse.ie and www.saolta.ie
