Donegal shop owners announce sad news that they will be closing down after 'difficult year'

The shop will have a sale before finally closing its doors
While many businesses in Donegal are reopening and preparing for a busy summer, others are coming to terms with the fact that they cannot keep going.
One such business is the relatively new Grianan Outdoors in Bridgend.
The owners took to social media to announce that sad news that they would be closing their doors.
They said: "It has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone.
"As a new business we unfortunately opened just as the pandemic struck. And now we are in the position of having to close our shop in Bridgend.
"We will miss all our lovely customers and appreciate all your support throughout the year."
The shop remains open for the time being, with a closing down sale currently running in store.
