45 Houses for Dungloe

Cllr Noreen McGarvey has confirmed that the Dept. of Housing, Local Government & Heritage has given Donegal County Council Stage 1 approval for 45 houses with a recommended budget of €8,684,124m for a housing project at Chapel Road, Dungloe.

"There are still a number of steps to be taken before the project can commence however the approval by the department is a substantial step towards the development of the scheme.

"The council’s Dungloe Office and Housing Construction in Lifford are to be congratulated on progressing the project to this important stage," she said.

The next stages include:

- Stage 2 - preparation of detailed design, cost plan and Part VIII (Planning)

- Stage 3 - approval of detailed design by Dept and pre tender estimate costs

- Stage 4 - a review of tenders returned in advance of contract award by the Dept.

Cllr McGarvey added: I together with my colleagues will continue to work together to progress the project through the next stages

"This is excellent news for Dungloe and the electoral area and the many who are on the council's housing waiting list."