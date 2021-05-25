Donegal boy's charity cakes a real treat!

Search our Archive
Thumbs up for Adam Doherty and his charity cakes!
A young Castlefin boy is turning his baking talents to excellent use by coming up with some delicious treats that he is selling for a good cause.
Adam Doherty has raised €1,000 so far baking sweet treats and cakes and according to mum, Louise Grieve Doherty, the support he has received to date has been incredible.
“Adam loves to bake and we are going to make use of his skills and raise some money.
“Adam's brother, Matthew, spent 10 years attending Crumlin (hospital) with Dr Mary Waldron and her team and the last four with Temple Street since his kidney transplant. We have received as a family first hand the care, love and medical greatness of these hospitals and all their staff.”
The family are now hoping that with Adam's cakes proving so popular they can continue to raise funds for the hospitals.
You can contact Adam via Adam's The Great Irish Bake Facebook page and help this talented young man and his excellent charity efforts and enjoy a nice cake or two in the process!
