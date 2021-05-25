Search our Archive

Major road improvement works in Donegal

Traffic warned of delays on Glenties-Portnoo road

Road works on the N56 Letterilly section of the Glenties to Dungloe road are ongoing

As part of the ongoing road improvement works on the N56 Letterilly section of the Glenties to Dungloe road, a second temporary road is now in operation.

This will be a one lane traffic system and two sets traffic lights will be in operation, pull in bays are in place to allow the areas for emergency services to pass through safety.

Delays are to be expected as there are now four sets of traffic lights to negotiate.

Donegal County Council is asking motorists to allow extra time for any journeys in this section of the N56, and obey the 50km/hr speed limit and weight restrictions on HGV of 8T/axle load are also in operation.

