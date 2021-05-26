Locals look to revive old parochial hall in west Donegal town

Search our Archive
26/05/2021
The old parochial hall in Dungloe
The landmark parochial hall in Dungloe could get a new lease of life.
Over the years it has hosted all sorts of events and even hosted the monthly sittings of the district court at once stage.
Now an interested group has come together with the aim of rejuvenating it and making it available to all local community groups and individuals who wish to make use of the hall for activities and events.
The group would like to hear from any members of the public who are interested in assisting with this task, and who may be interested in using the hall when refurbished.
If interested, please email dungloeparochialhall@gmail.com, or, alternatively, contact local parish priest Fr. Aodhán Cannon directly.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.