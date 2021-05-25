West Donegal angling group delay competition due to Covid

The Rosses Anglers Association has decided to put their mixed pairs competition scheduled for May 30 back until June 20 as they believe Covid restrictions will permit them to run the competition all being well on that date

On a better note their first delivery of stocked fish arrived last week and are providing great sport for some of their anglers.

They also point out that boats are available to hire now on any of their lakes.

"We will keep you all posted of any more updates on our competitions," said a spokesman this week.