West Donegal angling group delay competition due to Covid

Search our Archive
The Rosses Anglers Association has decided to put their mixed pairs competition scheduled for May 30 back until June 20 as they believe Covid restrictions will permit them to run the competition all being well on that date
On a better note their first delivery of stocked fish arrived last week and are providing great sport for some of their anglers.
They also point out that boats are available to hire now on any of their lakes.
"We will keep you all posted of any more updates on our competitions," said a spokesman this week.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.