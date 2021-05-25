Tourist information point to be set up in south-west Donegal

Search our Archive
Important meeting in Carrick next Monday night
Coiste Fobartha na Carraige will soon open a tourist information point in the Old School in Carrick. It is also intended to have an exhibition area available for local artists.
Artists who's work is on exhibit will be asked to attend to the tourist information point for a number of hours each week.
A meeting will take place in the old School on Monday next, May 31, at 8pm for local artists who may be interested in exhibiting.
