Cash and cigarettes stolen in burglary at Donegal filling station

A substantial sum of cash and a large number of cigarettes have been stolen from a filling station in Donegal.

The burglary occurred at the filling station in Castlefinn on Sunday between 1.30am and 2.57am. Entry was gained through a rear storeroom. A grey saloon car was seen in the vicinity of the filling station at the time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the car or anything suspicious in the area, or may have relevant dashcam footage, to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.