Heartreak as Donegal child battles leukemia for third time in her young life

In a truly devastating turn of events, young Donegal Town Kaitlyn Glackin has been diagnosed with leukemia for the third time in her young life.

Her parents Sarah Jane and Aidan are trying to come to terms with the dreadful news which they received just over a week ago.

A gofundme page has been set up by Orla Campbell and Louise McNulty who say Kaitlyn's parents are exhausted and devastated.

The fundraiser organisers go on to say: "They have vowed that they will not give up until they can fight no more.

"They have all been through too much to give up now.

"Kaitlyn's spirit for life is truly remarkable for her almost 11 years ... to have gone through so much pain and suffering, starting from the age of just four years old, and yet come out fighting every time is a testament to her courage, determination and love of life.

"Kaitlyn wants nothing more than for this treatment to work and get back to her little life with her family and friends."

Unfortunately there are currently no treatment options available in Ireland but there is promising treatment available in the UK.

The fundraising team said: "This treatment will eventually be available here in Ireland but not in Kaitlyn's time and due to the cyber attacks this has caused some delays.

"Kaitlyn is currently seriously ill in Dublin while she receives strong treatment to get and keep the Leukemia under control. This is unfortunately necessary in order to give her a fighting chance with further treatment. The family are looking only a few days ahead at the minute as anything can change in a heart beat.

"We are hoping this fundraiser will support the family in dealing with any unfortunate complications or unforeseen expenses they meet along the way. If this can relieve just a little bit of their stress at this time then it’s worth donating to. Every little bit helps.

"Sarah Jane and Aidan are forever grateful for all the support they have received to date. They are simply overwhelmed with the financial support, prayers and well wishes."

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so at Support Kaitlyn and her Family