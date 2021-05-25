Mica Redress Scheme to be raised in the Dáil this evening

The design, funding, and operation of the defective concrete blocks mica scheme, will be debated by TDs this evening.

The issue is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion from 9.09 pm.

Deputies Dara Calleary, Bríd Smith, Rose Conway-Walsh, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Joe McHugh ask the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage for the debate.

The Deputies have half a minute each to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of state has 4 minutes to reply.

The Deputies have half a minute each for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of state has 2 minutes for a concluding statement.

Proceedings in Dáil Éireann can be viewed live here.