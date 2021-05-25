Donegal students produce child-friendly farm safety book

There was widespread support and praise today for two Deele College, Raphoe students who have produced a child friendly farm safety book as part of their Transition Year mini-company module.

Molly Harkin and Aoife Jordan are the architects of the ‘Sam and Sally-Staying Safe on the Farm,’ book which is aimed at 3-9 year olds in a bid to raise awareness of the dangers that are posed on family farms on a daily basis.

Principal of Deele College, Joe Boyle says that he is delighted with the success of the girls’ product and highlighted the positive role that Transition Year has played in encouraging students to be more creative.

“We are always encouraging students to be more creative and to think outside the box and Transition Year has definitely provided the girls with the opportunity to show their creative side through their mini-company.

"It is a fabulous idea that is based on a need for more awareness of safety on farms and I think that the product will be very successful.

“The girls have done themselves, their families and the school proud with their work and I hope that they continue with the Sam and Sally series as there is scope to write more books with the two central characters.”

The book, which is available to buy via Facebook and Instagram is just €4 and is a must have for any farm that has young children present throughout the year.