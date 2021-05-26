"All we want is Donegal GAA to get behind us" - Mica campaigner

Mica campaigners have expressed disappointment after a plea for help in highlighting their plight was reportedly turned down by a member of Donegal GAA this week.



Gleneely man Eddie McNamee, a member of the '100% Redress NO LESS!!' group, said he spoke to a member of the Donegal County Board and requested placards of support be placed behind the goal in MacCumhaill Park.



Mr McNamee told Donegal Live: “All we wanted was to have a couple of signs behind the goal drawing attention to our plight, so that any time a match is being played there over the next few months, the cameras could pick them up.



"But I spoke to a member of the executive and was told they couldn't do it.



“I was told it was because if they showed support for our protest, then they would have to do the same for others.



"It's hugely disappointing. Mica is a scandal that has had a massive impact on the GAA community throughout Donegal, and all we are looking for is a wee bit of support from them to throw light on our situation to the rest of the country."



A meeting of the county executive was held on Monday evening, but the matter of placing boards behind the goals was not discussed, Donegal Live has learned.



It is believed the board member in question did not raise the matter as it was their understanding that such placards would be in breach of GAA regulations that prohibit the endorsement of any political messages.



The apparent reluctance to weigh in behind the Mica redress campaign lies in stark contrast to the actions of several GAA clubs across the county, who have used their social media pages to voice their support.

And CLG Bord Inis Eoghain also weighed in emphatically behind the campaigners.



A statement issued on Monday read: "CLG Bord Inis Eoghain wishes to express their full support for the countless families, across every Parish in Inishowen, who have been so traumatically affected by the MICA crisis and their request for 100% redress.

"As we prepare to return to our games, having hopefully emerged from a pandemic which has caused deaths, illness, hardship, stress and anxiety in all areas of Inishowen over the past fifteen months, the joy of some restoration of normality has been overshadowed by the harrowing and stressful situation which our GAA community and their family members now find themselves in.



"Anxiety and stress levels, some of which were already evident throughout the pandemic remain extremely high, especially among many of our younger members as they witness the reaction of their parents and grandparents who watch their homes crumble on a daily basis.



"This is causing the health and well-being of numerous members of our GAA family in Inishowen to be severely impacted upon and generating a major cause for concern.



"This intolerable situation cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely and we are therefore calling for immediate and remedial action on the MICA crisis from all our elected representatives."



The statement was signed by the Inishowen board's chairman, Gerard Callaghan.